UAE: 2 key roads to be partially closed until Monday in Abu Dhabi

Two key roads in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed until Monday, September 2, AD Mobility announced.
The authority said that there will be a partial closure on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Rd (E311) from Saturday, August 31 to Monday, September 2.
The closure of the right lane towards Dubai will start from 5am on Saturday and last until 5am on Monday.
Check the map below to see the area of then closure:
Another major road in the UAE capital will be partially closed from Saturday until Monday. Hazza bin Zayed The First St will be partially closed at 12am on Saturday and will last until 5am on Monday, September 2.
The map below indicates the area of the closure:
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Thursday.
