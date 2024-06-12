E-Paper

Taking Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus during Eid Al Adha break? How to buy tickets in advance

Passengers with reserved e-tickets will get priority boarding, RTA says

by

Web Desk
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:13 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 4:14 PM

Planning to take a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi (or vice-versa) during the Eid Al Adha long weekend? Beat the rush by booking your tickets in advance.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday announced that e-tickets for two intercity bus routes will be available for booking from June 14.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These bus routes are:


  • E101: From Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station
  • E102: From Ibn Battuta to Mussafah

Passengers with reserved e-tickets would get priority boarding, the RTA said.

How to book

It takes only five minutes to secure a bus ticket online.

  • Go to the RTA website: https://bus.rta.ae/opentickets.html
  • You'll have to enter where you're taking the bus and where you're going.
  • After a calendar pops up, you'll have to select the date of your trip and choose a specific time slot.
  • Select "continue" and enter other details like your name, e-mail address, and phone number.
  • Pay for your ticket.

