Taking a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi? RTA announces route changes for Eid Al Fitr holidays

The long Eid Al Fitr weekend has officially begun for most UAE residents. If you're among those riding a bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, take note of route changes.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday advised commuters of the adjustments that were made to intercity bus routes. Changes will be in place from today, April 6, until April 14.
Here are the two bus route changes:
Other changes may be made to operating hours of other RTA buses. Commuters are advised to check the S'hail app.
Timings for marine transport, including water taxi, Dubai Ferry, and abra can be found on the RTA app.
Those taking the Dubai Metro or Tram will find trips until 1am throughout the holidays. Click here for the timings.
