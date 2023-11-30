Sheikh Zayed Road closure: Traffic diversion map, timings, alternative routes; all you need to know

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 12:22 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 2:48 PM

A stretch of Dubai’s busiest road will be closed to traffic over the weekend during morning peak traffic hours. Traffic on the road will be rerouted from December 1 to 3 as Dubai’s Expo City hosts the UN Climate Change Conference COP28 and the UAE celebrates its 52nd Union Day.

Here is all you need to know:

Which stretch of the road will be closed?

Abu Dhabi-bound traffic on the Sheikh Zayed Road — from the Trade Centre Roundabout to the Expo Intersection — will be diverted. Here’s a map of the stretch that will be closed:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When will the road be closed?

The temporary road closure will be implemented from 7am to 11am on December 1-3 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Overhead smart screens on roads will have signs for traffic diversion and alternative route options.

Which are the alternative routes motorists can take?

Drivers can use Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Emirates, Al Khail, Jumeirah, Al Wasl and Al Khail roads. Alternatively, they can consider using public transportation on these days, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.

What are COP28 and Union Day?

More than 70,000 people from 198 countries will be in the UAE to attend COP28 from November 30 to December 12. These include heads of state, leaders, ministers, climate activists and delegates.

The UAE celebrates its Union Day on December 2 each year, marking the unification of the Emirates in 1971. This year, private and public sector employees will get three days off to mark the occasion — from December 2 to 4.

ALSO READ: