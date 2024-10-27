Sharjah to resume bus service to Dubai’s Satwa from October 28

Photo: SRTA/X

The inter-city bus service between Sharjah's Al Rolla station and Dubai's Al Satwa station will resume from October 28, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) announced.

The E304 line will operate every half hour, according to a social media post by authorities. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance sustainable public transport between Sharjah and Dubai.

Recently, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority also announced the resumption of marine transport services at Dubai Water Canal and Business Bay. Operating on 2 lines, the transport system connects key tourist attractions in these areas.