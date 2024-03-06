Sharjah to get passenger train station linked to Etihad Rail

Photo: Wam

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 3:37 PM

Sharjah is set to build a passenger train station that will be connected to the Etihad Rail network, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the mega project that will rise at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi House, near the University City of Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Connecting the main track of the railway network to the station in Sharjah is expected to boost Etihad Train's passenger traffic to 14,000 per day, especially since it will serve university students from across the country.

The rail extension will also pass through "vital facilities and landmarks, and population centres in Sharjah", according to a report on state-run agency Wam.

"This is a strategic location considering that it links Dubai to the northern emirates," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company, who attended the launch with the Sharjah Ruler.

The announcement comes as part of the UAE vision to develop passenger trains and connect cities and population centres in the country through a safe, reliable and efficient network.

More to follow

ALSO READ: