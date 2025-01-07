Sharjah has announced a new decision revising the fees for the release of impounded vehicles. This decision applies to all vehicle types and their owners or drivers, focusing on cases where vehicles were impounded for serious offences.

These offences, including reckless driving and negligence, pose significant risks to the safety of people and property. Once the legal impoundment period has expired, the decision aims to facilitate the return of these vehicles. However, the revised fees is yet to be specified.

In its latest session, the Council also discussed several agenda items aimed at assessing the performance of government departments and agencies. Particular attention was given to reviewing legal frameworks that strengthen the financial sector, supporting the emirate's economic growth across key sectors.

Additionally, the Council reviewed various plans and initiatives aimed at supporting and preserving the environment, while also working to minimise the use of single-use plastics. These efforts are part of the emirate's ongoing commitment to sustainability and enhance its prominent standing in health and environmental matters.

They emphasised the crucial role of the community and its members in fostering innovative environmental practices.