RTA announces truck ban changes on Dubai-Sharjah road

File photo

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:10 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 1:12 PM

Truck ban timings on a section of the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road have been revised, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the MBZ road stretch between Ras Al Khor St and Sharjah during these periods:

From 6.30am to 8.30am

From 1pm to 3pm

From 5.30pm to 8pm

The ban applies on both directions of the road. Truck drivers are urged to use alternative routes, such as Emirates Road, or wait in truck rest stops during the ban.