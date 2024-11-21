Dubai Run 2024: RTA announces temporary closure of 4 roads on November 24

The RTA offered alternative routes for motorists to reach their destination during this time
With the Dubai Run Challenge taking place on Sunday, the RTA announced road closures for motorists during the race day on Thursday.
These closures will take place from 3.30am to 10.30am on November 24.
The authority offered alternative routes for motorists to reach their destination during this time period.
The following roads will be closed during the challenge:
The roads authority offered the following alternative roads for motorists:
Residents and visitors have been advised to plan their journey in advance and use alternative routes to avoid potential delays.
