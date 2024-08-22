E-Paper

RTA announces extended Dubai Metro timings ahead of peak travel period

The Dubai International Airport is expected to witness a rush as many residents return after the summer break

Web Desk
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:44 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:54 PM

The operating hours of the Dubai Metro have been extended over the weekend, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Thursday.

The authority said that the operating hours will be from 5am to 2am until Saturday, August 24 and from 8am to 2am on Sunday, August 25.


Dubai International (DXB), the world’s busiest international airport, on Wednesday said it will handle 3.43 million guests over the next 13 days, as residents return from their summer holidays.

Dubai Airports said that it will manage more than half a million guests between August 31 and September 1. September 1 is set to be the busiest day with DXB accommodating 291,000 guests.

Dubai had welcomed a record 44.9 million guests during the first six months of this year, DXB had announced earlier this month.

