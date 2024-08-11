Revealed: Dubai’s busiest Metro stations as public transport riders cross 361 million this year

Temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in some areas in Abu Dhabi
The Dubai Metro was the top choice of public transport in the emirate, accounting for 37 per cent of all commuters in the first half of 2024. Overall public transport ridership clocked 361.2 million in the first six months of the year — a 6 per cent increase over the same period in 2023.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) counts Metro, Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis, e-hail vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses while computing public transport ridership numbers.
The daily average number of riders in the first half of this year reached 1.98 million, compared to 1.88 million in the same period in 2023.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of public transport riders, with 37 per cent for the Metro and 27 per cent for taxis. Public buses accounted for 24.5 per cent of riders. January 2024 saw the highest number with 65 million users, while the remaining months ranged between 53 and 63 million.”
Dubai Metro's Red and Green lines transported 133 million passengers in the first half of 2024. BurJuman and Union stations saw the highest number of passengers, with the former recording 7.8 million users and the latter, 6.3 million.
“On the Red Line, Al Rigga station had the highest number of passengers with 6.2 million users, followed by Mall of the Emirates with 5.6 million, and Business Bay with 5.2 million. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG station ranked first with 4.7 million users, followed by Baniyas station with 4.1 million, and Stadium station with 3.3 million users,” said Al Tayer.
Dubai Tram transported 4.5 million passengers in the first half of the year, while public buses had 89.2 million and marine transport, 9.7 million.
Shared mobility, including e-hail vehicles, hourly rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, transported 27.8 million passengers. Taxis in Dubai carried 97 million passengers in the first half of this year.
“The RTA also focuses on traffic management systems to maximise the efficiency of roads and public transport and implements policies to encourage the public to reduce reliance on private vehicles and increase the use of public and shared transport,” the RTA chief added.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures are expected to rise today, with mercury reaching up to 49℃ in some areas in Abu Dhabi
For such a charge to be in place, drivers must have either the flexibility to change the travel times, change routes, or take other modes of transportation
It uprooted several trees and caused a massive sandstorm that reduced visibility to only a few metres, resulting in a number of road accidents
They claim that the company refused to process their papers or refund the money they had paid
The airline apologised to passengers for any disruption caused to their travel plans
The incident involving Cirrus SR22 will be investigated, said airline spokesperson
Starting August 12, the government of Dubai will also launch a pilot programme suspending work on Fridays
On Friday evening, the police also urged motorists to be extra cautious while taking the road