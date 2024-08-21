'Pay bus fare with plastic bottles': Abu Dhabi expands recycling rewards initiative

The met had forecast that residents in some parts of the country can expect spells of rainfall over the coming days
Two new recycling units will be installed in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on Wednesday. The empty plastic bottles can be deposited into these devices, installed in the main bus stations.
Residents can earn points in return for recycling in these units. To earn the points, residents must to download the Cycled Rewards app. One point will be given for each 600ml bottle and two points for larger bottles.
Every 10 points are converted into one dirham to be added to the Hafilat card. Hafilat smart cards are used to pay public transport fares in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
This move is part of an ongoing initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and Cycled Technologies, a company specialising in manufacturing and deploying smart recycling stations and reverse vending machines (RVM) in the UAE.
The initiative was first introduced in 2022, by Abu Dhabi mobility, then known as the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
(With inputs from WAM)
