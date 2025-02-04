'Our world collapsed': Families mourn after fatal Dubai crash kills 2 friends

Two Indian families are grappling with unbearable loss after a fatal car crash in Dubai claimed the lives of their loved ones.

Radha Krishna and Senthil Kumar, both friends and longtime UAE residents in their fifties, died on December 23, when their driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle on Sheikh Zayed Road near Dubai Parks & Resorts.

The driver, who had been hired to drive them to Abu Dhabi for a fee using his personal car as an illegal taxi, survived the crash along with another passenger, identified as H.B. The latter is recovering after spending several days in hospital with multiple injuries. The three men, close friends, had recently joined a real estate company in Abu Dhabi and were commuting together.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Now, after more than a month after the crash, the bereaved families are still in shock.

The tragedy has left both families devastated. Kumar’s wife, Sathya, from Tamil Nadu, is struggling to comprehend how life changed in an instant. “That morning, I packed his lunch — rice, veggies, and some fruit — never imagining it would be the last meal he’d carry to work,” she said. “We built a life here over the past decade, thinking of Dubai as home. Now, everything we worked for feels meaningless,” she told Khaleej Times over the phone on Friday.

Senthil Kumar

Krishna’s wife, Vijaya, who lives in Hyderabad, last visited Dubai during the summer of 2024. “My husband was always careful about safety. We never thought something like this could happen,” she said. “In one moment, our world collapsed. My children and I are still struggling to accept that he won’t walk through that door again.”

Radha Krishna H.B. recalled the terrifying moments before the crash. Speaking to Khaleej Times through a friend, he said, “The driver suddenly fell unconscious. Radha, who was in the front seat, tried to wake him, even slapped him twice, but he didn’t respond. The car was speeding. He reached for the steering wheel, but it was too late. Everything after that was a blur. The car swerved and crashed into the divider. I must have blacked out.” The bodies were flown to India and cremated five days after the crash. “No family should have to endure what we are going through,” Sathya said. ALSO READ: Plane crash in US: American Airlines jet collides with helicopter near Washington Airport RAK aircraft crash victim helped UAE students looking to study abroad, fought for fair pay