New Year 2025: Sharjah announces free public parking

Public parking in Sharjah will be free on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, for the New Year’s holiday, authorities announced on Sunday. However, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid parking zones, which remain operational throughout the week, including official holidays. These zones are marked by blue parking information signs.

Paid parking will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025. This update comes in line with the authority's announcement of its operating hours for its services during the New Year’s holiday 2025.

Security plan to welcome the New Year

The General Command of Sharjah Police announced its full readiness to receive the New Year 2025, through a comprehensive traffic security plan.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Operations and Security Support, stated that the plan includes increased security and traffic patrols across the emirate, with special focus on key areas and locations hosting major events and celebrations. This includes the launch of fireworks at Al Heera Corniche, Al Buhaira Corniche, Khorfakkan Corniche, and other public facilities, as well as monitoring traffic on external roads to maintain smooth flow and protect both lives and property.

Sharjah Police will also use all available resources and advanced smart technologies, including state-of-the-art monitoring and communication systems, to support traffic security operations. These efforts aim to ensure quick responses to emergencies at all times.