All public parking areas in Dubai will be free of charge on Wednesday, 1 January 2025, for the New Year’s holiday, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday. However, multi-storey parking will remain paid.

Paid parking will resume on Thursday, 2 January 2025.

This announcement comes in line with the authority's announcement of its operating hours for its services during the New Year’s holiday 2025.

Dubai metro timings

RTA earlier announced that Dubai Metro and Tram will operate nonstop for over 43 hours starting December 31.

For Dubai Metro, operating hours will be from 5am on December 31 until the end of January 1. Meanwhile, Dubai Tram will operate from 6am on December 31 until 1am on January 2.

Public buses

For Dubai public buses, the authority noted that the E100 bus route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

Likewise, the E102 bus route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will be suspended from 31 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Passengers are advised to use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Shabiya Musaffah during this period. Marine transport RTA noted the marine transport timings for the following routes on December 31: Water Taxi routes: Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): From 4pm of December 31 to 12am (January 1)

On-demand services: From 3pm to 11pm (booking required).

Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): From 12pm to 11.10pm.

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.45pm.

Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): From 1.50pm to 9.50pm.

Full route: From 3.55pm 9.50pm. Dubai Ferry: