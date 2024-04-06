New Dubai Metro junction explained: How to board trains from April 15

File photo

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 4:39 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 4:41 PM

Starting April 15, Dubai Metro passengers no longer have to switch trains at Jabal Ali station as the new Y junction starts operations. But how will this change one's commute? Will there be separate entry points?

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the new Dubai Metro Red Line route earlier this week — a development that comes as a relief for many passengers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai resident Kurt Cervales, who takes the train from Ibn Battuta station to Sobha Realty station every day, always has to stop at Jabal Ali which is just one stop from his boarding point.

"That's honestly one thing I dread whenever I ride the Metro. I couldn't be at ease whenever I hop on the train at Ibn Battuta because, after a few minutes, I would have to hop off again," Cervales said.

The new Y junction would iron out this inconvenience, according to the RTA.

Here's what will change and how the new junction will work:

1. Not all trains will go to Expo 2020

Previously, all Red Line trains from the Centrepoint station go directly to Expo 2020 station — passing through stops like The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Furjan.

Those heading to a destination between Ibn Battuta and UAE Exchange will have to stop at Jabal Ali interchange. This will not be the case anymore.

2. Now, there will be two service routes

With the Y junction, the Red Line will now have two service routes: The first is going to Expo 2020 station and the second one to UAE Exchange station. (See the blue and blue-green train icons below.)

3. Trains will be operating alternately

These two trains will be running one after another — so, commuters will have to pay attention to digital screens and signboards and listen carefully to the announcements at the station to make sure they are boarding the right train.

This new service routes are expected to cut Dubai Metro journeys and help passengers enjoy a hassle-free trip.

"(The new system) would greatly reduce station crowds and waiting times, improving the passenger journey experience. Additionally, the initiative would save energy because of the lower number of train kilometres, reduced power consumption during runs, and fewer trains required to run," Hassan Al Mutawa, RTA director of rail operation, said during the project's launch.

ALSO READ: