Look: New Dubai buses to popular residential areas hit roads

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 3:41 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:12 PM

New buses aimed at catering two popular Dubai neighbourhoods, have rolled out of their shelters and hit the roads.

As Khaleej Times had reported last weekend, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had introduced two new circular public bus routes.

The first is DH1, which runs between Dubai Hills and Equiti Metro Station, and DA2, which travels between Damac Hills and Dubai Studio City.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

DH1 is a circular bus service with one-hour intervals. The first journey departs from Dubai Hills at 7.09am, with the last trip departing at 10.09pm on weekdays and at 12.09am (past midnight) on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

DA2, the circular route between DAMAC Hills and Dubai Studio City, has a two-hour frequency. The first journey leaves DAMAC Hills at 5.47am, and the last journey departs at 9.32pm daily. The fare is fixed at Dh5 per journey.

Adel Mohammed Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the two routes are part of RTA's initiative to improve the internal bus network and strengthen connections with other forms of public transportation in the emirate.