Look: New Dubai buses to popular residential areas hit roads

New buses aimed at catering two popular Dubai neighbourhoods, have rolled out of their shelters and hit the roads.
As Khaleej Times had reported last weekend, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had introduced two new circular public bus routes.
The first is DH1, which runs between Dubai Hills and Equiti Metro Station, and DA2, which travels between Damac Hills and Dubai Studio City.
DH1 is a circular bus service with one-hour intervals. The first journey departs from Dubai Hills at 7.09am, with the last trip departing at 10.09pm on weekdays and at 12.09am (past midnight) on weekends (Friday to Sunday).
DA2, the circular route between DAMAC Hills and Dubai Studio City, has a two-hour frequency. The first journey leaves DAMAC Hills at 5.47am, and the last journey departs at 9.32pm daily. The fare is fixed at Dh5 per journey.
Adel Mohammed Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the two routes are part of RTA's initiative to improve the internal bus network and strengthen connections with other forms of public transportation in the emirate.
“RTA is committed to expanding the public bus network and enhancing its integration with other mass transit methods, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport. Improving the connections between these various means makes them the preferred modes of transportation in the emirate,” he added.
