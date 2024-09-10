Look: Dubai passengers get 10,000 free Nol cards, special stamp on passports at DXB

The landmark judgement will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities
Passengers arriving at Dubai airports were surprised with a special stamp on their passports, commemorating the 15th anniversary of the Dubai Metro. Additionally, 10,000 Nol cards were distributed to celebrate the occasion.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), celebrated this milestone at Dubai International Airport. This initiative highlights the metro network's pivotal role in Dubai’s transportation system. It enhances the traveller experience, supports sustainable urban mobility, and contributes to the development of Dubai’s transport infrastructure.
The distribution of Nol cards at airport terminals 1 and 3 will facilitate easy and fast travel between the airport and various destinations within Dubai. It also supports the broader efforts to provide a seamless and comprehensive travel experience for passengers, in line with the emirate’s vision of offering modern and sustainable transport solutions.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, emphasized that the initiative celebrates the continuous progress and development in the transport sector led by the RTA.
He also highlighted that the Dubai Metro has become an integral part of the city’s identity, offering a modern means of transportation that aligns with the future aspirations of Dubai and enhances the experience of both residents and visitors. The initiative reaffirms Dubai’s vision of being a smart and sustainable city.
The metro stations within the airport terminals serve travellers comfortably and efficiently, making it easier to travel between the airport and other destinations in Dubai.
The Dubai Metro is considered one of the most significant achievements in facilitating transportation for both residents and visitors.
Over the past 15 years, the metro has achieved great success by offering distinguished and effective transport services, serving hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, and connecting them to various areas across the emirate. The metro plays a crucial role in supporting Dubai’s ambitious goals towards a sustainable future.
