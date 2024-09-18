EVs for Dh70,000? Dubai company offers petrol-to-electric cars for half price

KT Photos: Angel Tesorero

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:46 AM

With a price tag starting from Dh70,000, a Dubai-based start-up company is offering to produce electric vehicles (EVs) made from repurposed cars at prices 50 per cent cheaper than newly-manufactured EVs, and deliveries slated to begin by second quarter of 2025.

Designed and engineered by Peec Mobility, a prototype of ReCar.03 – an EV sedan that used to be a petrol-powered Toyota Camry – is being displayed at the ongoing five-day Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre.

"We've been developing our latest iteration of the ReCar for some time. We're close to production with orders due to be delivered in Q2 2025, so this is a big step in the future of mobility as it allows us to share the ReCar with valuable customers,” noted UAE-born Zach Faizal, founder of Peec Mobility.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The home-grown petrol-to-electric repurposed vehicle was first introduced during COP28 held in Dubai in December last year.

ReCar is made from an internal combustion engine (petrol- or diesel-powered) vehicle. It is cheaper than a newly-manufactured EV – which costs upward of Dh100,000 – because the technology used in repurposing retired petrol vehicles requires retaining their body and chassis before transforming them into electric vehicles. This translates to 30 per cent reduction in manufacturing cost and 80 per cent less manufacturing time than new versions.

The battery is the main lifeline of an EV, and Peec Mobility said their ReCar can run up to 300km on full-charge.

There is also a "new car" feeling with ReCar, minus the dangerous carbon emission. The car interior is also made from recyclable materials, and there is an updated HMI or human machine interface software application.

Cheaper alternative to EVs

Peec Mobility noted its mission is not only to extend the life cycle of retired petrol vehicles with electric engines, but also to offer individuals as well as public and private companies cheaper alternatives to environment-friendly vehicles.

“We want to reach the Net Zero goals (cutting of carbon emissions to a residual amount that can be absorbed by nature) by 2030 twice and faster,” noted Peec Mobility.