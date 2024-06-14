E-Paper

Eid Al Adha: Sharjah announces increase in inter-city buses

They will carry out 4,800 journeys during the break from Saturday, June 15 to Monday, June 18

by

Web Desk
  Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Photo: RTA Sharjah/X
Photo: RTA Sharjah/X

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 6:28 PM

Last updated: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 11:00 PM

With a massive rush expected during the Eid Al Adha holidays, the Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah has increases the number of inter-city buses.

The authority said that 121 buses will be pressed into service and will carry out 4,800 journeys during the Eid break from Saturday, June 15 to to Monday, June 18.


The service will start form 3.45am and will run until 12.30am with the frequency of 10 minutes during peak time.

Meanwhile, route No.203, which serves Sharjah-Oman, will see the first bus depart at 6.30am and the second at 4.30pm.

Public sector employees in Sharjah enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek.

