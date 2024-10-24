Dubai: Win Dh10,000 cash prize, 50gm gold bar for using public transport

Photo: KT file

Commuters who frequently use different modes of public transport in Dubai stand the chance to win 1 million Nol+ points, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) celebrates Public Transport Day on Friday, November 1.

There are also valuable cash prizes for winners of the 'Mysterious Man Challenge' over three days. The lucky winner will get an additional 50gram gold bar, alongside the Dh10,000 cash prize on November 1.

Starting on Monday, October 28 and running until Friday, November 1, RTA will launch a host of activities and events to celebrate the occasion. The Public Transport Day is observed annually on November 1, and this year’s edition will be held under the theme: "Good for you, Great for Dubai."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

RTA will reward the most frequent public transport users across six categories, selecting three winners from each category, each awarded the title of 'Public Transport Champion.'

The first-place winner will receive 1 million nol+ points, the runner-up will receive 500,000 nol+ points, and the third-place finisher will receive 250,000 nol+ points. The three winners will be honoured at a ceremony.

Six categories

Most frequent user from 2009 until November 1, 2024

Most frequent user from the week of Public Transport Day 2024

Most frequent RTA employee user

Most frequent People of Determination user