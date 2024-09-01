Dubai: Two new bridges open; travel time to be cut by 30%

The met had also alerted residents about a tropical storm in the northeast of Arabian Sea that will indirectly affect the country
Two major bridges have been opened at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali, by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The completed bridges span 1,350 metres and have a combined capacity of about 8,000 vehicles per hour.
The opening of these two bridges are part of a broader project by RTA that aims to reduce travel time by 30%, and increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour.
The Al Khail Road Development Project, involving the construction of 3,300-metre-long bridges and the widening of lanes stretching over 6,820 metres, has been completed by 80%, the RTA announced.
These improvements are spread across seven sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.
The project includes improvement works at seven sites along Al Khail Road, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said. The project has reached an 80% completion rate.
Last May, RTA completed the widening works in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay. A new 600-metre lane was added on Al Khail Road at Al Jaddaf to improve traffic flow towards Deira, increasing the road’s capacity by 2,000 vehicles per hour.
A new 435-metre lane was added to enhance traffic flow towards Business Bay from Al Khail Road and improve traffic safety in the direction of Jebel Ali. According to the plan, three bridges will open at three locations by the end of this October, serving traffic towards Deira.
Al Tayer said: "Al Khail Road Development Project is a key strategic project aimed at developing parallel and supporting road corridors to Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is a major arterial road in Dubai, extending from the Business Bay Crossing to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, expanding to more than six lanes in some sections," Al Tayer commented.
