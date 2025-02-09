Dubai: Travel time cut by 60% at E311, SZR with traffic upgrades across 50 locations in 2024

Photo: Supplied

Dubai made traffic upgrades across 50 locations in the emirate in 2024. These enhancements have helped reduce travel times from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes, a 60 per cent improvement.

As Dubai motorists lost up to 35 hours to traffic congestion last year, according to a survey, these new changes are likely to benefit drivers.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), highlighted the impact of these initiatives: “The traffic solutions implemented in 2024 have had a significant impact on enhancing road network efficiency, improving vehicle flow, and reducing travel times by up to 60 per cent at various locations throughout Dubai."

"Additionally, these enhancements have increased road capacity by up to 20 per cent in several areas,” he added.

Hussain Al Banna

Key traffic upgrades in 2024

RTA's recent projects have focused on major road expansions, intersection upgrades, and school zone improvements.

One of the most impactful projects was the extension of Exit 55 leading to Al Rebat Street, where the number of lanes was increased from two to three. This expansion by 600 metres boosted road capacity to 4,500 vehicles per hour and cut travel times from 10 minutes to just 4 minutes — a 60 per cent improvement.

Additionally, in Nad Al Sheba, RTA introduced a new entry and exit from Meydan Street and converted two intersections at Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Nad Al Sheba Street into a roundabout. These enhancements streamlined traffic movement and improved accessibility to the area, further reducing congestion.

"Key locations that underwent enhancements include the widening of Beirut Street, upgrades at the intersection of Al Khawaneej Street and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, lane expansions from Al Rebat Street to Business Bay Crossing, the expansion of the exit from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Rebat Street, and the creation of a new route linking Al Khail Road to Meydan Street," Al Bana added.