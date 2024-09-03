Dubai traffic: Travel time cut by 40% as RTA completes road works near popular school

Photos: Supplied

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed traffic enhancements on Umm Suqeim Street by opening a new street leading to Kings' School.

The new street, which runs 500 metres and consists of two lanes in each direction, connects the school's entrances to the recently constructed detour in the area.

The step has optimised the entry and exit of vehicles to the school and diminished traffic congestion by up to 40% during peak hours.

These works are part of RTA's quick traffic improvement plan 2024, underlining a commitment to improve the road network, ease the traffic flow and step up the road capacity to match Dubai's sustainable growth. It also enhances traffic safety standards for all road users, particularly in school transport and among parents.

“These works are part of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project, spanning 4.6 km from Al Khail Road intersection to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection. The project enhances connectivity among four major traffic corridors in Dubai: Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. As a result, the street’s capacity will jump by 30%, accommodating up to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions,” said Hamad Al Shehhi, Director of Roads at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.