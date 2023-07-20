Dubai: Traffic jam reported on Sheikh Zayed Road due to accident

Police officers were seen at the site, clearing the area and managing the movement of vehicles

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM

Traffic jams were reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday afternoon after an accident prompted the closure of an exit towards Al Quoz.

at the second interchange from Sheikh Zayed Road.

According to eyewitnesses, the crash involved a minibus and an SUV. The minibus appeared to have flipped to its side, while damage was seen on the four-wheel drive's bonnet.

