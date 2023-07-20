Dubai: Traffic jam reported on Sheikh Zayed Road due to accident

Sheikh Mohamed and Erdogan witnessed the announcement of accord and agreements to boost strategic partnership
Traffic jams were reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday afternoon after an accident prompted the closure of an exit towards Al Quoz.
at the second interchange from Sheikh Zayed Road.
According to eyewitnesses, the crash involved a minibus and an SUV. The minibus appeared to have flipped to its side, while damage was seen on the four-wheel drive's bonnet.
Police officers were spotted at the site, clearing the area and managing the traffic flow. The accident resulted in tailbacks that stretched towards Mall of the Emirates.
