Dubai: Traffic delay time reduced by nearly 50% during evening peak hours on this intersection

Photo: Supplied

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed 500-metre expansion works at the intersection of Omar bin Al Khattab Street and Al Maktoum Street.

A dedicated lane has been added for vehicles travelling from the Clock Tower Roundabout towards Al Khaleej Street, and a new lane for traffic moving from Al Khaleej Street to the Clock Tower via Omar bin Al Khattab Street.

Additionally, the capacity of the dedicated lane for vehicles travelling from Al Khaleej Street to Omar bin Al Khattab Street and onwards to Naif Street has been enhanced to accommodate more vehicles and improve traffic flow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The traffic improvements at the intersection of Omar bin Al Khattab and Al Maktoum Streets will benefit motorists and visitors in the surrounding areas. The upgrades increase the intersection’s capacity by over 20 per cent and reduce average delay times during evening peak hours by 47 per cent from 160 seconds to 75 seconds.

During the road works, RTA prioritised the safety road users, including motorists and pedestrians, minimising congestion and vehicle queues across all the project’s phases.