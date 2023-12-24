Dubai to open more than 700 bus shelters across city

The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to construct 762 public bus shelters in strategic locations throughout the emirate.
According to the project plan, all shelters are scheduled for completion by 2025. RTA is exploring the use of 3D printing technology in the construction of some shelters on a trial base in collaboration with a company.
Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said that the bus shelters are part of the authority's efforts to improve public transport services and improve customer satisfaction. “The design of the new shelters is compatible with the Dubai Code for People of Determination, including wheelchair-accessible areas," he added. “The project supports "My Community... A Place for Everyone" Initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, aimed to make Dubai a friendly city for People of Determination."
He said that the shelters are another step towards increasing mobility and the overall number of public transport users in the city, and added that the authority would continue to undertake such developments with an aim to improve public transportation.
RTA has categorised the bus shelters into four tiers based on the number of users for each stop:
1. Main stop: Serves over 750 passengers daily
2. Secondary stop: Serves 250 to 750 passengers daily
3. Primary stop: Serves 100 to 250 passengers daily
4. Pick-up/drop-off station: Used by up to 100 passengers daily
In main stops, a section of the shelter will be air-conditioned. All shelters will feature shaded outdoor area and advertising spaces. Additionally, they will be equipped with information screens displaying bus routes, schedules, pick-up times, and other passenger-related information and relevant services.
ALSO READ:
The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
From cancelling visas to getting death certificates, here is a guide to be followed in the case of an individual's death — be it citizens, expats or visitors
Here's a guide to timings and the participating malls and brands, as well as a chance to win big in a raffle draw
Strict rules are in place for two-wheeler users in Dubai, and speeding can get one fined up to Dh300
The popular patisserie with more than 250,000 Instagram followers thanks all the fans and customers who reached out to them after the accident
The Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages to the leader
A start-up company is offering chauffeur services by drivers in merry red suits