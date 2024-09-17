Dubai to announce first air taxi station soon, says RTA

Photo: WAM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday said that that the first station of the air taxi project will be announced soon.

The official operation of the first air taxi station is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations.

"The project is considered an ambitious step in the field of autonomous air transport, and aims to provide a modern and effective means of transportation, as the air taxi is expected to serve different areas of the city, with a focus on linking the service to hotels and the airport," Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems Department at the Public Transport Agency at RTA, said on the sidelines of the Intelligent Transport Systems Conference and Exhibition, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 16 to 20.

The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai — Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. They will be designed and developed in collaboration with Skyports and will include dedicated take-off and landing areas, electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area and security procedures.

Tyler Trerotola, general manager of the Middle East at Joby Aviation, said on the sidelines of the event that the air taxi service is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026, with early operations likely to begin late next year.

He added that the air taxi is an innovative electric aircraft that can carry four passengers and a pilot. The aircraft has a speed of up to 320kmph and a range of up to 160km. It operates smoothly and quietly compared to helicopters, as it emits a sound of no more than 45 decibels, which is less than the sound of rain.

Tyler pointed out that the new service will contribute to easing traffic congestion in Dubai, as it is expected to reduce the travel time from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah to only 10-12 minutes, compared to the current time of more than 45 minutes during peak times. He stressed the importance of this initiative in supporting smart mobility initiatives in Dubai, expressing his enthusiasm to cooperate with the Roads and Transport Authority and SkyPorts to achieve the company’s vision of developing sustainable air mobility in the city.

It is powered by electricity, making it environmentally friendly as it does not produce operational emissions. The latest modern technologies in this field worldwide were used in its manufacture.

The agreement was signed during the World Government Summit in Dubai, granting Joby the exclusive right to operate air taxis in the city for six years. The agreement covers all the essential components needed for the service to succeed, including determining routes, providing the necessary infrastructure, and providing aircraft with the required capacity.