Dubai: Taxi driver returns items left behind by passenger, honoured by RTA

A Dubai taxi driver was recently honoured by the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) for returning items a passenger had left behind.
Deepak Kumar Singh's act of honesty was celebrated in a ceremony where Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s RTA, personally awarded the driver with a certificate of appreciation for his "exemplary service".
In a post on X, RTA praised the driver's integrity, emphasising how his actions contributed to boosting passengers' trust and instil pride within the RTA team.
This is not the first time Dubai residents have shown remarkable honesty. In another case, Dubai Police honoured an Indian expat for returning Dh100,000 cash to the authority, it announced on Sunday. The Dubai resident, Swadesh Kumar, found the cash in the city's Al Barsha area.
Similarly, an Egyptian taxi driver received recognition earlier this month for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car, telling Khaleej Times, "I did not think twice. I knew I had to return it."
Instances of integrity are becoming common in Dubai. Recently, a delivery rider returned Dh15,000 cash to a Polish expat, Kajetan Hubner, after the customer mistakenly overpaid.
After accidentally overpaying Dh17,000 for a delivery that only cost Dh1,750, the Polish expat — who had recently moved to Dubai — received a call from the rider, who alerted him to the error and wanted to return the excess amount. "I couldn't believe that I got my money back. Since then, I have constantly stayed in touch with him; we are like brothers," said the new resident, while speaking to Khaleej Times.
That afternoon, Muhammad handed over the money to Kajetan. “I gave him Dh300, but he refused to take it,” said Kajetan. “He said that his true reward is with Allah and that it was his duty to return the money. I had to force him to accept it.
