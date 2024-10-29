Dubai: Taxi driver returns items left behind by passenger, honoured by RTA

A Dubai taxi driver was recently honoured by the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) for returning items a passenger had left behind.

Deepak Kumar Singh's act of honesty was celebrated in a ceremony where Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s RTA, personally awarded the driver with a certificate of appreciation for his "exemplary service".

In a post on X, RTA praised the driver's integrity, emphasising how his actions contributed to boosting passengers' trust and instil pride within the RTA team.

This is not the first time Dubai residents have shown remarkable honesty. In another case, Dubai Police honoured an Indian expat for returning Dh100,000 cash to the authority, it announced on Sunday. The Dubai resident, Swadesh Kumar, found the cash in the city's Al Barsha area.

Similarly, an Egyptian taxi driver received recognition earlier this month for returning valuable items worth Dh1 million which he found in his car, telling Khaleej Times, "I did not think twice. I knew I had to return it."