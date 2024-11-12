Dubai starts construction of first air taxi station near DXB

Photo: @HamdanMohammed/X

The construction of the first air taxi station near Dubai International Airport has begun, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, announced on Tuesday.

"We commenced construction on Dubai’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport," Sheikh Hamdan posted on X.

"Spanning 3,100 sqm, the facility will have the capacity to handle 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually. The initial phase will feature stations in Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, with services launching in 2026. Dubai continues to shape the future of global mobility with its steadfast commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability," he added.

The official operation of the first air taxi station is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026, and that the project will include the initial launch of four stations.

The first phase of the service will include four strategic landing sites in Dubai — Dubai International Airport, Downtown, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah.

They will be designed and developed in collaboration with Skyports and will include dedicated take-off and landing areas, electric charging facilities, a dedicated passenger area and security procedures.