Dubai: Traffic jams on Al Khail Road to ease as RTA widens highway at 2 locations

Dubai’s Al Khail Road has been widened at two locations, easing traffic congestion by as much as 25 per cent. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the widening works were carried out in Al Jaddaf and Business Bay.

In Al Jaddaf, a new lane has been added to increase traffic flow towards Deira. The highway has also been widened at the entrance to Business Bay.

Hamad Al Shehhi, director of Roads at Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “Al Khail Road is a vital traffic corridor in Dubai … The RTA added a new lane at Al Jaddaf, increasing the total to six and boosting the road’s capacity by about 2,000 vehicles per hour, which has reduced congestion by 25 per cent.

“The surface expansion of Al Khail Road at the entrance to Business Bay will improve the flow of traffic entering the area from Al Khail Road and enhance traffic safety in that sector in the direction of Abu Dhabi. Further improvements will be undertaken at several locations on Al Khail Road as part of Al Khail Road Improvement Project, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024," Al Shehhi said.

