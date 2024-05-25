Dubai RTA warns of traffic delay on key road; informs of parking spaces for major football match

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 7:12 PM Last updated: Sat 25 May 2024, 8:18 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned commuters of traffic and expected delay on a major Dubai road on Sunday.

The RTA, on its social media, said delays are expected on Oud Metha Road and the surrounding internal streets near Al Wasl Club on Sunday, from 7.30pm to 10pm.

The traffic is due to the football match between Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli at Al Wasl FC.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority advised motorists to use alternative routes and follow the directional signs to ensure a smooth journey.

If you are driving to catch the game, here are parking options that RTA has provided: