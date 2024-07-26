E-Paper

Dubai RTA warns of traffic delay on Emirates Road due to maintenance works

The said delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:02 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned commuters of traffic and expected delay on Emirates Road on Friday, July 26.

The RTA, on its social media, said delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi, from July 26 to August 31, 2024.


The expected delay is due to rehabilitation and maintenance work on the street.


The authority advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly and head out early to ensure their timely arrival.

