Dubai: RTA unveils new 'rail bus'; vehicle to carry 40 passengers per trip

The RTA unveiled a new 'Rail Bus' vehicle on Monday at the World Government Summit, the authority announced.

Set to operate at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour, the bus will carry 40 passengers per trip.

Shaped like a capsule, the new mode of public transport will be 11.5 metres in length and 2.65 metres in width.

The rail bus has been launched with the aim of being a cost-effective mode of transport and aiding in smoother traffic flow across the city.

More to follow