Dubai: RTA proposes expansion of intercity bus service to aid passenger commute across UAE

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is mulling expanding the city’s bus network and intercity bus service in response to the growing demand for public buses to be more integrated with other mass transit modes, such as the metro, tram, and marine transport.

The announcement was made by RTA on Wednesday following its recent ‘Talk to Us’ virtual session, where they received several proposals, feedback, and ideas from commuters. “The discussions covered internal bus routes within various areas of Dubai and intercity routes connecting Dubai with other emirates across the UAE,” RTA noted.

“The session concluded with several actionable suggestions and observations, including the potential expansion of the Dubai bus network and intercity bus service. This proposal responds to the growing demand for public bus services and such integration is vital to ensuring smooth and efficient daily commutes for passengers across the UAE,” RTA added.

According to RTA, buses transported 89.2 million passengers from January to June this year, accounting for 24.5 per cent of the total number of public transport passengers in the first half of 2024.

Reducing peak-hour traffic

The proposal to expand the bus network also comes following a suggestion by the RTA early this month to implement remote and flexible hours work policies that can reduce peak-hour traffic in Dubai’s major roads by 30 per cent.