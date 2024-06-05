Dubai: RTA issues car safety guidelines as temperatures near 50°C

Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
With temperatures nearly hitting the 50°C mark, Dubai's transport authority on Wednesday urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are regularly inspected.
Proper vehicle maintenance could help reduce the risk of sudden mechanical failures and prevent traffic accidents, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sharing a safety guideline as part of an awareness campaign, the RTA urged motorists to check the condition of the following:
Oil should also be inspected for water leaks, it added.
While annual vehicle inspections are required when renewing licences, drivers are still responsible for regular inspections throughout the year, the authority said.
The RTA's awareness campaign comes as temperatures in the country are starting to hover over the 50-degree mark. On May 31, the mercury hit 49.2°C in Al Ain.
The initiative falls in line with the Ministry of Interior's 'Safe Summer' drive.
"We are promoting these messages during summer through social media and at our partners' customer service centres, including driving institutes, car dealerships, malls, and others," said Bader Al Siri, executive director of traffic at the RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency.
kirstin@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Just last month, Global Village closed its doors to visitors on May 5 – after announcing an extension for a week
Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility
The students say it is all about thinking 'outside the box' and pursuing what truly interests them
Property Finder research shows that mixed-use communities with facilities planned around metro connectivity are preferred by end users
Offering a pick-your-own strawberry experience, entry to the farm is free
Hossein will share the prize money with five friends, all of whom will now become millionaires
Last week, Emirates Airlines joined the IATA Turbulence Aware platform to record such incidences with high accuracy and in real time
In 2023, the mall became the most visited place on Earth