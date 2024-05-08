E-Paper

Dubai: RTA announces reopening date of 4 Metro stations closed after storm

Some 150 buses will continue to serve passengers commuting between stations

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 12:48 PM

Last updated: Wed 8 May 2024, 1:00 PM

The four Dubai Metro stations that remain closed after heavy rains hit the emirate in mid-April will see normal operations restored by May 28.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said On Passive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy Metro stations would reopen after all maintenance and safety tests were completed to ensure they are “ready to operate at the highest standards and efficiency”.


The authority said 150 buses would continue to serve passengers commuting from Business Bay to On Passive, Mall of the Emirates, Mashreq, Equiti, Dubai Internet City, and Al Khail Metro stations.


More to follow

