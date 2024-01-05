Dubai RTA announces minimum top-up amount for Nol card

Most of her children were born and went to school in the Emirates
Beginning January 15, the minimum top-up for Nol card will be Dh20, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) tweeted on Friday.
Currently, Nol cards can be topped with a minimum of Dh5. Meanwhile, commuters should have a balance of Dh15 on their Nol card to cover a round trip on the Metro transit network.
As a prepaid smart card, the Nol card is used to pay for public transport across Dubai, including Dubai Metro, buses, trams, and waterbuses. It can also be used to pay for taxi fares, parking, entrance to Dubai public parks, Etihad Museum, and more than 2,000 shops, restaurants, and stores around the city.
Nol cards can be topped up at any RTA ticket vending machines, solar top-up machines, and Nol Pay app (for virtual cards).
There is also Nol Plus, a loyalty and rewards programme launched by RTA for Nol card holders. Members earn points and receive special benefits every time they use their Nol card to pay Dubai Metro, taxi fares, public buses or parking charges. Commuters can use the loyalty points earned to top-up their Nol account or avail of discounts while shopping or eating at select restaurants.
