Dubai: RTA announces Metro trip changes from August 3

Starting Saturday, August 3, there will be separate Dubai Metro trips for Expo 2020 and UAE Exchange Metro stations.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the upcoming change on Friday in a post on X.

This means those who are heading to the UAE Exchange Metro Station or Expo 2020 Metro Station on the Red Line will have to make sure they are boarding the right train to reach their destination.

Display screens on Metro stations are expected to indicate a train's route so commuters are urged to double-check the information before getting into a cabin.

Back in April, RTA announced Dubai Metro Red Line will operate a Y junction (meeting point of three railways) to eliminate the need for passengers to interchange at Jabal Ali metro station. This means that commuters from Centrepoint to UAE Exchange and vice versa will no longer need to go down and change trains at Jabal Ali Interchange Station.

In June, the Dubai Executive Council announced adding more stations in the next few years. The expansion aims at increasing the currently operating 64 stations over 84 square kilometres to 96 stations over 140 square kilometres by 2030. It aims to cover 140 stations over 228 square kilometres by 2040.