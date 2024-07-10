Dubai: Road deaths drop to all-time low, slashed by 93% in 16 years

The constant presence of social media platforms that provide a continuous stream of information are primary drivers behind the phenomenon
The road fatality rate recorded in Dubai in 2023 was the lowest ever at 1.6 deaths per 100,000 people. This was well below the target of bringing the rate down to two last year.
The traffic accident fatality rate decreased by as much as 93 per cent between 2007 and 2023, top officials revealed Wednesday. They did not specify the number of deaths recorded. The Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy has an ambitious target to bring down road fatalities to zero.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This came as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police held a coordination meeting. Both entities had implemented “enhanced traffic enforcement” initiatives last year.
They recorded more than 500,000 violations related to pedestrian crossings, motorcycles, bicycles, and e-scooters in 2023.
Other measures included studying and addressing 29 sites with recurring incidents; implementing the smart management project for public transport drivers; conducting joint traffic awareness and enforcement campaigns; and launching awareness and inspection campaigns for delivery motorcycle riders.
The two sides discussed the requirements of the Dubai Police to ensure the safety of passengers and assets of the Blue Line project extending 30km, featuring 14 stations.
Set for completion in 2029, the line connects with the Red Line at Centrepoint Station and the Green Line at Al Khor Station, serving nine areas. The new line is expected to serve 200,000 passengers daily.
ALSO READ:
The constant presence of social media platforms that provide a continuous stream of information are primary drivers behind the phenomenon
Dubai's Ruler also dispatches similar messages to the Saudi King
Motorists have been urged to take alternate routes while driving to their destinations
It also works by providing the best response time to emergency calls, which is four minutes only
The number of documents needed to recognise foreign certificates has also decreased by 85 per cent
Two of the three Indian expats were found dead in their room, while the third was declared deceased at a hospital
Apart from sunlight exposure, there are a few natural dietary sources of vitamin D
The 8,600sqm centre is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation, and return facility in the region