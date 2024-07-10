Dubai: Road deaths drop to all-time low, slashed by 93% in 16 years

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:21 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:23 PM

The road fatality rate recorded in Dubai in 2023 was the lowest ever at 1.6 deaths per 100,000 people. This was well below the target of bringing the rate down to two last year.

The traffic accident fatality rate decreased by as much as 93 per cent between 2007 and 2023, top officials revealed Wednesday. They did not specify the number of deaths recorded. The Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy has an ambitious target to bring down road fatalities to zero.

This came as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police held a coordination meeting. Both entities had implemented “enhanced traffic enforcement” initiatives last year.

They recorded more than 500,000 violations related to pedestrian crossings, motorcycles, bicycles, and e-scooters in 2023.

Other measures included studying and addressing 29 sites with recurring incidents; implementing the smart management project for public transport drivers; conducting joint traffic awareness and enforcement campaigns; and launching awareness and inspection campaigns for delivery motorcycle riders.

The two sides discussed the requirements of the Dubai Police to ensure the safety of passengers and assets of the Blue Line project extending 30km, featuring 14 stations.