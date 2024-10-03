Dubai: Parkin to manage paid parking spaces near air taxi stations

Photo: File

Parkin Company, the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has signed an agreement with Skyports Infrastructure, which develops and operates vertiport infrastructure for the advanced air mobility industry, to manage parking facilities at locations where air taxis will take off and land in Dubai.

Under the agreement, Parkin and Skyports will collaborate on the provision of parking facilities at applicable vertiport sites and explore opportunities to develop new air taxi infrastructure across Parkin’s network to support the expansion of air taxi services.

“This ground-breaking partnership with Skyports is testament to Parkin’s market-leading capabilities, proven innovation track record and commitment to delivering on our growth strategy. As the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, Parkin has a systemic role in enabling mobility to support the expansion plans of the emirate. Utilising our extensive parking network, the implementation of Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to expand the capabilities of our platform. With a shared focus on multimodal transport technologies, this collaboration will enhance connectivity for both residents and visitors across our city, while at the same time supporting Dubai’s green mobility ambitions,” said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

“As the exclusive provider of vertiport infrastructure in Dubai, our partnership with Parkin brings together two companies with highly complementary assets and operations. Access to Parkin’s comprehensive footprint will unlock opportunities to develop our vertiport infrastructure throughout the city, accelerating the adoption of integrated, multimodal transport solutions. Our joint commitment to developing new, sustainable technology solutions will facilitate an enhanced passenger experience and support adoption of air taxi services,”said Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure.

In February 2024, Skyports Infrastructure signed an agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) and all-electric aircraft company Joby Aviation to launch passenger air taxi services in Dubai by 2026.

The agreement gave Skyports exclusive rights to build and operate vertiports in Dubai.