Dubai: Number of taxis doubled at DXB; 350 new environment-friendly cars added

Supplied photo

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM

The number of taxis at Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been doubled, with 350 new environment-friendly taxis added to the fleet.

According to the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), the expansion aims to enhance the daily mobility of both Dubai residents and visitors.

The airport taxi service is designated exclusively for arrivals at Dubai Airports and Port Rashid. It provides passengers with round-the-clock transportation to any destination within the UAE. With the newly added taxis, DTC becomes one of the largest operators in the region, boasting a fleet of 5,566 vehicles and a notable increase in market share within the taxi sector to become 45 per cent.

Largest taxi operator

Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, emphasised that the decision to double the fleet of airport taxis from 350 to 700 is a strategic move that aims to promote the taxi services at the airport, and increase trips by 30 per cent thus reducing waiting times and providing quicker services to passengers.

He noted that the company offers a series of vehicles, including luxurious limousines and electric vehicles, at Dubai airports. All vehicles are meticulously regulated and monitored by Dubai Taxi Company's control centres, ensuring the safety and efficiency of transportation operations for passengers.

Exclusive provider

For his part, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, stated, "In light of the increasing growth witnessed by Dubai International Airport, with the number of passengers expected to reach about 88 million in 2024, RTA has decided to equip Dubai Taxi Company, as the exclusive airport taxi service provider, with an additional 350 vehicle plates."