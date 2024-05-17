Dubai: Now, extend old rental vehicles' lifespan in new RTA initiative

At IMG students come to learn about the physics and mechanics of the rides and how they work from top engineers
Now, car rental companies can extend the lifespan of the vehicles they use, thanks to a new initiative launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.
The project — which covers commercial vehicles registered in the emirate — will initially focus only on light vehicles in the rental business within the emirate.
“This service (extension) would be optional, not mandatory, for companies operating in the car rental business in Dubai,” said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA Licensing Agency.
“It is designed specifically for those wishing to extend the lifespan of their vehicles by undertaking the required technical inspections based on the approved conditions of car rental activities published on the RTA’s website and the top international practices.”
Based on current regulations, car rental companies should replace manual vehicles after four years and electric ones after six years — from the vehicle's manufacture date.
Here’s how car rental companies can apply for service extension:
Should a vehicle fail the test, the customer must undertake necessary technical improvements to the vehicle that did not pass. The company can apply for the test up to a maximum of three times.
Al Ali said the RTA conducted extensive technical studies and field surveys before launching the service extension for car rental companies as the first phase. Subsequent phases will include other categories of commercial vehicles.
