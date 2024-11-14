Dubai: Nol payment service to get better as RTA launches new digital centre

Photo: Supplied

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the Digital Payment Excellence Centre to drive the digital transformation of the Nol payment system, elevating the user experience and leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

This initiative aligns with RTA’s commitment to developing Nol’s digital infrastructure through Account Based Ticketing System (ABTS) technologies, recently announced to support Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s smartest city.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, highlighted the centre’s mission.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The primary objective of the Digital Payment Excellence Centre is to lead research and innovation in digital payment technologies, anticipate future trends, and address current challenges. This enables us to enhance payment solutions within public transportation and advance the Nol system with innovative, forward-looking strategies.”

He added that the centre will serve as a dynamic hub, bringing together stakeholders from the financial, governmental, and academic sectors to collaborate on a range of initiatives throughout the year. These include in-depth research, consultancy services, data analysis, and more, fostering knowledge exchange and capacity building across sectors. This collaborative approach aims to drive advancements in digital payment technology and establish a foundation for developing progressive digital payment policies.