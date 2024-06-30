E-Paper

Dubai: New RTA bus service to Damac Hills 2 to start July 1; fare costs Dh5

'I no longer have to pay Dh100 for a taxi ride,' says an expat who lives in the suburban community

by

Kirstin Bernabe
Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 5:34 PM

Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:10 PM

Starting July 1, a new public bus service will be catering to residents of Damac Hills 2, a popular neighbourhood on the outskirts of Dubai, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Bus stop signs with the logo of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have been put up within the community — detailing the new route named DA2. It will be going around Damac Hills 2's clusters before heading out to Dubai Studio City.


An RTA call centre executive confirmed that the new DA2 buses will start operations on July 1.

"The route will operate between Damac Hills 2 and Dubai Studio City, with departures every two hours," read the newly installed RTA signboard at the bus stop.

The first trip from the community is at 5.47am and the last is at 9.32pm daily, it added. Commuters will be charged a flat rate of Dh5 per trip.

Here's a photo of the information board, listing the Damac Hills 2 stops all the way to Dubai Studio City:

This new public transport option is expected to bring relief to residents of Damac Hills 2 — most of whom have to drive their way to work.

Those who don't have cars — like Filipino expat Linda Panganiban — rely on the free shuttle bus run by the community's management. However, these buses are often full, especially during rush hour, so Panganiban is frequently left with no choice but pay Dh90 to Dh100 for a cab ride to the city.

"This RTA bus will definitely be a big help. Imagine the difference from a Dh100 taxi ride to a Dh5 bus trip. The commute will definitely be longer — but I don't mind. The savings will be worth it," she said.

The ride would take commuters to Dubai Studio City, where they could find another bus to get to the Metro.

Over the past few years, Damac Hills 2 has become a popular option for residents who would like to try living in a townhouse — without having to break the bank for rent. Back in 2021, the annual rent for a three-bedroom villa in the area went to as low as Dh40,000.

Kirstin Bernabe

