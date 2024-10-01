Dubai: New parking spaces, road diversions ease traffic woes near 37 schools

Photo: Supplied

The travel time reduced in school zones across Dubai by 15 to 20 per cent. This was due to major road improvements that covered a total of 37 schools, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday.

The RTA widened streets leading to the schools, created additional parking spaces for staff and parents, improved school entrances and exits, and implemented traffic diversions in surrounding areas.

The authority also paved parking spaces in front of schools as well as designated specific areas to facilitate the safe pick-up and drop-off of students.

According to RTA, these improvements “are part of the broader strategy to enhance road network efficiency, particularly in school areas, aligning with the city's ongoing urban development."

“The improvements are designed to serve road users such as teaching staff, bus drivers, and students' families, ensuring the safety of all road users in Dubai,” the authority added.

The completed works targeted several key areas, including Kings' School Dubai on Umm Suqeim Street, The International School of Choueifat and Dubai College on Hessa Street, Al Safa Schools Complex, School of Research Science in Al Warqa 4, Al Qusais Schools Complex, Al Mizhar Schools Complex, Nad Al Sheba Schools Complex, and Al Tawar Schools Complex 2.