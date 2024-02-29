Dubai: New Nol card to offer up to 70% discounts to students

Published: Thu 29 Feb 2024, 2:05 PM

A new Nol card that offers exclusive benefits has been announced for school and university students. The card offers students up to 50 per cent discounts on public transport fares in Dubai.

Students can also enjoy up to 70 per cent discounts and promotional offers when purchasing items from retail outlets that accept Nol cards as a mode of payment. They can get the card through the Nol pay app, which will be home-delivered.

An agreement to launch the card was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association. It was inked during the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition that’s being hosted by the RTA in Dubai.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, said the partnership focuses on “enriching student’s daily commutes via RTA’s public transport network, including Metro, tram, buses, and marine transport”.

“The card also facilitates payments in retail stores, and school and university canteens. It serves as an international student identification card.”

The new Nol card lets student’ parents manage their children's accounts. “This includes topping up the card balance and overseeing daily expenditure limits for their children,” said Al Mudharreb.

