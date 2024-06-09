E-Paper

Dubai: New bridge opens; traffic project to cut travel time from 21 minutes to 7

The project is set to ease traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel roads

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office
Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 11:43 AM

Last updated: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 11:51 AM

A new bridge in Dubai that opened on Sunday, June 9, will separate traffic from the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Jumeirah Golf Estate and Dubai Production City.

The two-lane bridge that has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour, is part of a project to improve Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road intersection.


The traffic project that will see four bridges constructed is almost complete. It constitutes a “crucial link” between the Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads, easing the traffic flow among Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel roads.

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office
Once the project is complete, it will reduce travel time from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Qusais and Deira from 20 minutes to 12 during peak hours.

“It will also decrease the journey time for motorists travelling from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road heading towards Al Yalayes Street in the direction of Jebel Ali Port by 70 per cent — from 21 minutes to seven,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Photo: X/Dubai Media Office
Three other bridges

Two-lane bridge at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street has a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. It will ease traffic between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads.

Two-lane bridge will serve traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street, east towards Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Street, and north towards Al Qusais and Deira. The bridge has an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Two-lane bridge boosts traffic flow by eliminating interference from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road vehicles heading north to Al Yalayes Street towards Jebel Ali Port. It has an estimated capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

A Staff Reporter

