Dubai: New access points from E311 to Al Warqaa to slash travel time by over 16 mins

Image used for illustrative purpose

A new project in Dubai will see additional entrance and exit points for Al Warqa’a area, directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the Roads and Transport announced on Sunday.

Once completed, the project is expected to cut travel time by 80 per cent — from 20 minutes to just 3.5 minutes — and cut journey distances from 5.7 km to 1.5 km.

Expected to complete within one year, the project will increase road capacity by 5,000 vehicles per hour. Works include improvements across an internal road network spanning eight kilometres to manage increased traffic volumes.

Photo: Supplied

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These new entrance and exit points for Al Warqa’a area are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, including roads, lighting, and rainwater drainage systems in residential areas to handle increasing traffic volumes, benefitting over 350,000 residents.

There will also be additional developments in Al Warqa’a 1 Street, which will include the conversion of existing roundabouts into signalised junctions with advanced specifications to alleviate traffic congestion. These improvements are projected to boost the capacity of Al Warqa’a 1 Street by 30 per cent.

Ongoing projects in Al Warqaa

The RTA is currently constructing internal roads in Al Warqa’a 3 and Al Warqa’a 4. A 16-kilometre cycling track will also be constructed to connect with existing tracks in neighbouring areas.

In a previous phase, RTA completed internal road improvements in Al Warqa’a, which included upgrades around the School of Scientific Research in Al Warqa’a 4 and roadworks serving Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment project in the same area, which comprises 136 villas.

These improvements also include pedestrian pathways, pavements, and parking entrances for residents, along with lighting works.

Additionally, the authority completed a 7.4-kilometre cycling track in the locality.

Internal roads