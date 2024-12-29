Dubai: New 3-lane bridge to ease traffic flow towards Deira

A new bridge in Dubai will now ease traffic flow for motorists headed from Sheikh Rashid Road to Khaled bin Al Waleed Street, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Sunday.

The three-lane bridge, which is a part of the Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project, spans 4.8km.

It can carry 4,800 vehicles per hour, ensuring better traffic flow.

The new bridge connects Sheikh Rashid Road, at its intersection with Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, to Al Saqr intersection on Khaled bin Al Waleed Street, supporting key areas like Al Shindagha's Historical Area, Infinity Bridge, and Deira.